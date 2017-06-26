Obituary: ANGUILLA LOSES BELOVED MINISTER

The Reverend Dr. Serchal Wilfred Hodge, a first generation Anguillian Methodist Minister, has passed away while on a short sojourn in New York.

The passing of the beloved Supernumerary Minister, who lived on Back Street, South Hill, with his wife, retired teacher and musician, Mrs. Jean Hodge, occurred on Monday, June 19.

Though retired, Rev. Dr. Hodge performed such roles in the Anguilla Methodist Circuit as Preacher, Bible Class Leader and Local Preachers’ Examiner.

One of Anguilla’s early Methodist Ministers, he was trained at the West Indies Theological College in Jamaica where he eventually served as a professor. He later went on to serve in various parts of the Caribbean as well as in Holland – and was accompanied on all of his postings by his wife who is originally from Jamaica. He has held several leading ministerial and administrative appointments in the Leeward Islands District of the Methodist Church in the Caribbean and the Americas throughout his over fifty years of outstanding ministry.

He has been described as “a man of firm Christian conviction, a gifted and sound preacher;” and someone “who has made a significant contribution to the Christian Education of the Church and to the lives of young people.”

When commended for his outstanding achievements and accolades, Rev. Dr. Hodge once commented: “It has been a very humbling experience for me.” It is that humility in service, love for his fellowmen and his Christian leadership, that have won him a great deal of respect and love in Anguilla, the rest of the Caribbean and further afield, among fellow ministers and laity alike.

At 85, he enjoyed life and laughter to the fullest. While still available for occasional ministerial duties, he was a popular farmer both in terms of agriculture and animal husbandry; a community personality with opened doors to everyone; a strict disciplinarian, but possessing a heart of love and humility. He will be sorely missed.

The Anguillian takes this opportunity to convey its heartfelt condolences to Rev. Dr. Hodge’s wife and the rest of his family.