NINE CHILDREN AWARDED FOR ANGUILLA DAY ESSAYS

An audience of education officials, parents and the media applauded nine children on Tuesday this week, June 13, as they gained awards for their excellent essays in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution on 30th May 2017.
The essay competition was one of a series of activities in which school children were engaged to celebrate the historic milestone. The competition was launched on April 16 and the primary and secondary students were given four weeks to submit their entries. There were three categories in the competition: Grades 5 – 6; forms 1-3 and forms 4-6.

The essay winners and Education officials

The competing students were required to reflect on the theme of the 50th Anniversary celebrations: “Transforming, Empowering and Building our Nation”. Their essays were judged on the following criteria: relevance to the topic; structure/organisation; grammar and mechanics.

The essay winning students in Grades 5 – 6 were: Jahzara Hughes, Morris Vanterpool School, 1st place; Tamiah Rogers and Electa-Kyria Adams, Orealia Kelly School, tied in 2nd place; and in 3rd place: Bree Webster also of Orealia Kelly School.

The winners in Forms 1-2 of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School were: Nandi Edwards of 2nd Form, 1st place; and Janet Guzman, also of Form 2, 2nd place.

Those who won in Forms 4 – 6 were: Rushanna Welcome, 1st place; Carl Avery Thomas, 2nd place; and Chaviene Edwards, 3rd place. All three winners were Fourth Form students.

The prizes were awarded by Jim and Beth Lewis, a couple living outside Anguilla.

The education officials who participated in the prize-giving ceremony were: Permanent Secretary Education, Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake; Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Rhonda Connor; Education Officers, Ms. Sandra Fahie and Mr. Winston Duncan; and Mrs. Vanessa Hobson, Literacy Leader.

