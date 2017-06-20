NINE CHILDREN AWARDED FOR ANGUILLA DAY ESSAYS

The essay winners and Education officials

The competing students were required to reflect on the theme of the 50th Anniversary celebrations: “Transforming, Empowering and Building our Nation”. Their essays were judged on the following criteria: relevance to the topic; structure/organisation; grammar and mechanics.

The essay winning students in Grades 5 – 6 were: Jahzara Hughes, Morris Vanterpool School, 1st place; Tamiah Rogers and Electa-Kyria Adams, Orealia Kelly School, tied in 2nd place; and in 3rd place: Bree Webster also of Orealia Kelly School.

The winners in Forms 1-2 of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School were: Nandi Edwards of 2nd Form, 1st place; and Janet Guzman, also of Form 2, 2nd place.

Those who won in Forms 4 – 6 were: Rushanna Welcome, 1st place; Carl Avery Thomas, 2nd place; and Chaviene Edwards, 3rd place. All three winners were Fourth Form students.

The prizes were awarded by Jim and Beth Lewis, a couple living outside Anguilla.

The education officials who participated in the prize-giving ceremony were: Permanent Secretary Education, Dr. Bonnie Richardson-Lake; Chief Education Officer, Mrs. Rhonda Connor; Education Officers, Ms. Sandra Fahie and Mr. Winston Duncan; and Mrs. Vanessa Hobson, Literacy Leader.