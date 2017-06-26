NCBA Announces Winners of Its Cheers to 50 Years Campaign Giveaways

The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla Ltd. is proud to announce the winners of its Cheers to 50 Years Campaign giveaways. The campaign was carried out as part of the Bank’s celebrations for the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Day Revolution and was held throughout the month of May.

There were three categories in which persons were eligible for prizes: customers who signed up for the NCBA Visa Debit Card, customers who enrolled their Visa Credit Card in the Verified by Visa programme, both of which were entered into a separate drawing, and the 50th person to make a deposit at the NCBA ATM at the St. Mary’s Branch in The Valley.

Mrs. Shanicia Richardson was the winner of the Verified By Visa category, Ms. Michlenne Dasent-Smith won the NCBA Visa Debit Card category and Mr. Kristoff Brooks was the 50th person to make a deposit at the ATM during the month of May.

A handover ceremony was held at the premises of NCBA where the winners were presented with a certificate entitling them to a credit of EC$50.00 to their account. Ms. Marisa Gumbs, Manager Retail Banking and Marketing congratulated the winners on behalf of the Bank and thanked them for their continued patronage.

As the only indigenous bank on the island, NCBA is proud to have been actively involved in the celebrations for such a commemorative event. NCBA embraces opportunities to show appreciation to its customer and the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution was seen as a very fitting time to give back to customers and include them in our celebrations.

– Press Release