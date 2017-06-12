MEETING FOR LIONISTIC YEAR 2016 – 2017

The third and final Zone meeting for the Lionistic year 2016-17 was held for Zone 2B of Sub District 60B from May 26th -28th 2017 in Anguilla and was also celebrated as a friendship weekend.

The zone comprises of four islands namely; St Eustatius St Maarten Saba and Anguilla. The Zone Chairman is Lion Ernie Hodge-Carty. Also in attendance at the Zone meeting was Region Chairman Lion Claudio Buncamper of the St Maarten Lions Club.

The business meeting was conducted on Saturday May 27th where each country filed their reports for the last quarter of the lionistic year.

This year marks the 100th year for Lions International and each club was required to complete a project(s) to commemorate the century.

St Maarten centennial project will be a “Lions Family Park” at Cottage Roundabout Illidge Rd, St Eustatius has refurbished a family home, the Saba Lions will be donating a vehicle to the Benevolent Society and the Anguilla Lions Clubs has donated two garden benches to the Orelia Kelly Primary School for the children to sit on. The Anguilla Lions club has also installed a sign on the wall at the Landsome Bowl Carnival Village. In the early 1980s the Anguilla Lions Club carried out major renovations and improvements to the carnival village such as the installation of the seating, construction of the current stage and installation of the lighting booth.

The activities for the weekend include a meet and greet social, a picnic following the business meeting and Church attendance on Sunday at St Marys Anglican Church.

In her final message to the club members as Zone Chairman Lion Ernie Hodge-Carty admonished them to embrace the gift of service and to perform their calling with an improved commitment.

The meeting/friendship weekend was very successful. Feedback from those in attendance was that everyone had an enjoyable time.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)