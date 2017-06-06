LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION SPEAKS ON ANGUILLA DAY 2017

Among the speakers during the Official Parade, at the Ronald Webster Park celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, was the Leader of the Opposition, Ms. Palmavon Webster.

She made the point that this generation of Anguillians should be proud of its heritage. “We are indeed privileged to be participants in this period of Anguilla’s history,” she observed. “We should accept this privilege and resolve to be equal to its responsibilities. Many changes have occurred since 1967. Of course, change doesn’t always mean growth; neither does movement necessarily mean forward progress. Change is a turning point that contains both dangers and opportunities. It is for us, organisers of change, to select leaders that have the capabilities and skills to represent us in identifying and avoiding the pitfalls of life.”

The Opposition Leader called on her listeners to “reflect on where we have come from and where we would like to be in the 21st Century and beyond.” She requested them to “remember that trust and fortune go hand in hand and that a house divided against its self cannot stand. Let us rejoice over the good things we have accomplished and count our blessing that we had the courage to stand up for our rights; and the courage and strength to do what we believe was fair and just for all our people.”

She added: “We dare not forget that we, the citizens of Anguilla, are the heirs and the joint heirs of the 1967 Revolution. It is a heritage which we should be proud of. It is my earnest prayer that such sentiments that work so successfully for our struggle during the time of our rebellion may again work for us in these times of economic uncertainty and social delinquency.”

The parade was followed by the serving of refreshments to the vast crowd at several food outlets, on the Park, arranged and paid for by the Government through the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The 50th Anniversary events climaxed at the Webster Park with an Anguilla at 50 Concert that continued into the night.