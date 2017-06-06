Hurricane Season Message 2017 From Governor Christina Scott

As we mark both the 50th Anniversary of Anguilla’s Revolution and the start of this year’s hurricane season, I am inspired to look at Anguilla’s history of hurricane experience.

The story of hurricanes in Anguilla is not only read about in textbooks and old newspapers. I know from many conversations that there are vivid recollections and countless tales which tell of the forces of wind and water. These are also tales of unyielding community spirit experienced, for example, during Hurricane Luis, Lenny and for some with longer memories, fierce Hurricane Donna in 1960. These stories of destruction, reconstruction and heroism are all part of Anguilla’s cultural resilience. Even though my hurricane experience is limited to Gonzalo, I will certainly never forget how the turmoil of the storm paused as the eye passed directly overhead.

The Taino Indians who lived on the island also told stories of great storms. The Taino explained hurricanes as the influence that the god Juracán had on the angry wind goddess Guabancex. Interestingly, we can see that the name Juracán has given us the English, French and Spanish words for hurricane.

So Anguilla has a great deal of experience with hurricanes. History repeats itself; the lessons are there for learning. So at this time of the year we should all take the time to prepare ourselves, our families and our businesses for the very real possibility a storm will come. Making sure we have the necessary supplies on hand can and will reduce damage to our properties and the risk of injuries and will improve the speed with which we can recover after a storm.

This year, storms in the Atlantic will be personified as Arlene, Bret, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harvey, Irma, Jose, Katia, Lee, Maria, Nate, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince, and Whitney. Only time will tell if any of these names place themselves in Anguilla’s history – I do hope not. But we all do need to make sure our communities are prepared in case they do.

As ever, it is wise and good business sense to prepare for the worst, just as we hope and pray for a peaceful and safe hurricane season.