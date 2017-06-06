GOVERNOR DESIGNATE, MR TIM FOY OBE, TO VISIT ANGUILLA

Anguilla’s next Governor, Mr Tim Foy, will make a short familiarisation visit to Anguilla for meetings on 1st and 2nd June.

He will meet Government ministers and officials, and observe Thursday’s meeting of Executive Council. He will also visit the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Her Majesty’s Prison, the Financial Services Commission and the Department of Disaster Management, as well as having the chance to see some of the UK-funded infrastructure projects currently in progress.

Mr. Foy will officially take over as Governor in mid-August.

