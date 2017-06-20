FULL CARNIVAL PROGRAMME ISSUED IN LEU OF POSTER
Related Articles
FULL CARNIVAL PROGRAMME ISSUED IN LEU OF POSTER
The Anguilla Summer Festival Commission has issued to The Anguillian the complete programme of the 2017 events. The usual poster is being finalised for next week.
The programme of pre carnival and carnival events is as follows:
Pre Carnival Events
Calypso Semi-Finals – July 14th
Light The Street Fete (ASF Committee) – July 15th
Tiny Tott – July 16th
North Valley Cultural Fest – July 29th
Wet Fete – July 29th
Carnival Events
August 2nd – 13th
Wednesday August 2nd – Opening Night
Thursday August 3rd – Flow Soca Rave (Formally Soca Monarch)
Friday August 4th – Senior and Junior Calypso Monarch Competition
Saturday August 5th – South Valley Street Festival, Bandclash/Bandorama
Sunday August 6th – A and B Class Boat Races, Kidz and Carnival, Prince and Princess Show, Talented Teen Pageant
Monday August 7th – J’ouvert, August Monday A and B Class Boat Races, August Monday Beach Party
Tuesday August 8th – August Tuesday A Class Boat Race, Soca Relapse (Axa Boy Entertainment)
Wednesday August 9th – Wednesday NCBA A Class Boat Race, Miss Anguilla Pageant
Thursday August 10th – Eyes Wide Shut, August Thursday A and B Class Boat Races, August Thursday Beach Party, Leeward Islands Calypso Show
Friday August 11th – Grand Parade of Troupes
Saturday August 12th – Poker Run (264 Bike Life), Cooler Fete (Revolution Entertainment)
Sunday August 13th – Captains Cup A Class and Champion of Champions A and B Class Boat Races.