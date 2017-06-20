FULL CARNIVAL PROGRAMME ISSUED IN LEU OF POSTER

The Anguilla Summer Festival Commission has issued to The Anguillian the complete programme of the 2017 events. The usual poster is being finalised for next week.

The programme of pre carnival and carnival events is as follows:

Pre Carnival Events

Calypso Semi-Finals – July 14th

Light The Street Fete (ASF Committee) – July 15th

Tiny Tott – July 16th

North Valley Cultural Fest – July 29th

Wet Fete – July 29th

Carnival Events

August 2nd – 13th

Wednesday August 2nd – Opening Night

Thursday August 3rd – Flow Soca Rave (Formally Soca Monarch)

Friday August 4th – Senior and Junior Calypso Monarch Competition

Saturday August 5th – South Valley Street Festival, Bandclash/Bandorama

Sunday August 6th – A and B Class Boat Races, Kidz and Carnival, Prince and Princess Show, Talented Teen Pageant

Monday August 7th – J’ouvert, August Monday A and B Class Boat Races, August Monday Beach Party

Tuesday August 8th – August Tuesday A Class Boat Race, Soca Relapse (Axa Boy Entertainment)

Wednesday August 9th – Wednesday NCBA A Class Boat Race, Miss Anguilla Pageant

Thursday August 10th – Eyes Wide Shut, August Thursday A and B Class Boat Races, August Thursday Beach Party, Leeward Islands Calypso Show

Friday August 11th – Grand Parade of Troupes

Saturday August 12th – Poker Run (264 Bike Life), Cooler Fete (Revolution Entertainment)

Sunday August 13th – Captains Cup A Class and Champion of Champions A and B Class Boat Races.