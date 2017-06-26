FOUNDATION TO PROMOTE YOUTH AND BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

The Department of Youth and Culture and other agencies in and outside the island, have now launched what is known as the Anguilla Youth Business Foundation.

The business service organisation was launched at Italia Restaurant at the CuisinArt Golf Resort and Spa, on Wednesday, June 21. Established under the Anguilla Foundation Act, it is to provide business development and support services to young people in Anguilla.

The objectives of the Foundation are to:

• To develop successful programmes for the facilitation of youth business in Anguilla;

• To implement successful programmes that will foster cooperation among the public sector, the private sector and the donor community’

• To assist in the increase of the number of young people in Anguilla starting and managing their own business;

• To improve the quality of service, support and assistance accorded to Anguillian young entrepreneurs and young people in general; and

• To create awareness and mobilise support (financial and technical) for the initiative of enhancing the entrepreneurial ability of young people in Anguilla.

The Foundation’s Council is comprised of key agencies from the public and private sectors in Anguilla. These include the Anguilla Youth Council; National Youth Ambassadors Corps; Anguilla Social Security Board; Anguilla Development Board; the Commercial Banking Sector; Anguilla Chamber of Commerce and various public sector agencies including the Department of Youth Affairs and the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development.

The Chairperson of the Anguilla Youth Business Foundation is Mr. Kyle Hodge, CEO, Tropical Treats representing young entrepreneurs; Dr. Ronya Foy Connor, Chairperson representing the Gender Affairs Unit; Mr. Bren Romney, Member/Accounting Officer, Director of Youth and Culture; Annishka White, Member, Education (Anguilla Community College); Mrs. Althea Hodge, Member, representing the Anguilla Development Board; Ms. Jamin Ruan, Member, representing the Anguilla National Council; Mr. Kasseem Forde, Member, National Youth Ambassador Corps; Mr. Carlton Pickering, Member, representing the Anguilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Mr. Timothy Hodge, Member, representing the Anguilla Social Security Board; Ms. Sherma Hodge, Member, representing the Ministry of Economic Development; Mr. Corrin Fleming, Member, representing the Commercial Banking Sector; and staff members Ms. Joleyne Robin, Ex-Officio Coordinator; Ms. Heather Richardson, Enterprise Development Officer; and Ms. Kemoloy Murphy, Recording Secretary.

The launch of the Foundation included the singing of an MOU with the Youth Business International, a global network of organisations, dedicated to helping young people to start and grow their own businesses.

Further information about the Anguilla Business Youth Foundation will be given later in a subsequent edition of The Anguillian newspaper.