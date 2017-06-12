Flow Study Gets More Caribbean Students Closer to Examination Success PLUS Available on FLOW TV

The Valley, Anguilla – As parent and students get fully into the new school term, Flow unveils its e-learning platform, Flow Study, an online portal to help students better prepare for the CAPE and CSEC examinations.

One of the most significant features of Flow Study is that it offers access to a comprehensive range of educational materials, including exam strategies, past paper solutions, CyberPedia and virtual labs, that students can access from multiple devices including smartphones, tablets and desktop computers. The portal is also linked to video-based tutorials via Flow TV on Demand and is FREE to all FLOW TV customers.

The Subjects offered range from Principles of Business, Mathematics, Most Sciences (Physics, Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, etc), Homan and Social Biology and more.

The portal talks children through the exercise, giving you the option to pause and rewind to your pace through the 40-45 minute videos.

“Our partnership with One On One Educational Services enables us to deliver the highest-quality educational content via our industry-leading technology, giving Caribbean students a better opportunity to excel”, said Michele English, Acting President of Flow. “The platform supplements classroom learning and gives students the ability to study anytime, anywhere. It’s the future of studying and we are pleased to offer this opportunity to our customers,” she stated.

The App offers free access to basic study materials to all Flow’s broadband customers. Parents who want more specialized and detailed material for their children, can access additional subjects and content for a small fee that they will be able to pay through their Flow bill or prepaid balance.

Getting started is simple – visit www.flowstudy.co, ‘login’ to register for a free FLOW ID. Download the Flow Study app on your mobile device from the Google Play Store to access learning material and you’re on your way to better grades. Flow Study is available across all Flow markets except Curacao.

-Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)