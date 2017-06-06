FATHER OF THE NATION’S HAND STILL “A GUIDE” FOR ANGUILLA

The name of the late Mr. James Ronald Webster is recorded in the annals of Caribbean politics as Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader, First Chief Minister and Father of the Nation.

He died on December 9, 2016, and was accorded a well-deserved State Funeral by the Government of Anguilla on January,2017. His remains are entombed in an attractively designed and built Mausoleum overlooking the Ronald Webster Park named in his honour. But even in death, his hand is still being held aloft as if still a guide for Anguilla and its people.

A beautifully-designed plaque, paid for by his wife, Mrs. Cleopatra Webster, was unveiled by Mr. Webster’s adopted daughter, Mrs. Yvonne Pryce; his niece, Mrs. Diane Smith; and Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, on Monday, May 29, at the Mausoleum.

Mrs. Pryce described the plaque as featuring a Bronze Hand, an idea from Diane, which Mr. Webster’s family fully embraced and pursued. It is of black marble with one side having the portrait of the Revolutionary Leader and the other side, his raised hand.

“We took a mould of his hand before he was buried and just made it bigger,” his adopted daughter stated. “It looks like his actual hand and fingers. We had the Funeral Home undertake it for us and then Cheddie did the artistry and finalised it. The wording on the plaque is etched in 24-carat gold on the black marble. It was 100% financed by his wife, Mrs. Cleopatra Webster.” The hand weighs 50 pounds – symbolic of the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution which Mr. Webster led.

Chief Minister Mr. Victor Banks, whose Government funded Mr. Webster’s State Funeral, expressed delight over the significance of the plaque. It not only commemorates and honours the brave and committed leadership of the Revolutionary Leader, but serves as a source of information for visitors.

Mr. Banks spoke highly about Mr. Webster’s contribution to Anguilla and its people. He thought the plaque came at a most appropriate time when the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution is being widely and colourfully celebrated.