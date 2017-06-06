ELDER CLIVE SMITH CHAPLAIN TO HOUSE OF ASSEMBLY

Well-known Anguillian citizen, Mr. Clive Smith, has been given the responsibility of Chaplain of the Anguilla House of Assembly, filling a vacancy there. He began performing in this role on Monday, May 29, when the House met to deal with a number of matters.

Deputy Speaker and First Nominated Member, Mr. Terry Harrigan, recognised Mr. Smith for his commitment and dedication to the struggle of Anguilla particularly during the island’s Revolution, and offered best wishes to him.

Replying, Smith stated that he was honoured and it was a privilege for him to have been entrusted with the responsibility as Chaplain of the House and to pray for its members, the people of Anguilla and the island in general. He pledged to serve faithfully and to work in cooperation with all representatives of the religious community.

In a letter to Mr. Smith, regarding his appointment, Chief Minister and Leader of Government Business, Mr. Victor Banks, noted that Smith had served as First Nominated Member in the House for a number of years, and has had a long service as a Senior Elder in the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

“The Cabinet of the Anguilla United Front Government has overwhelmingly agreed to offer you the post as Chaplain of the House of Assembly,” the Chief Minister continued in his recent letter to Mr. Smith. “Your selection was a result of the unanimous opinion that you are suitably qualified to serve in that position because of the vast experience and integrity that you bring to the office.”

During the first part of the meeting, members on both sides of the House took the opportunity to speak about the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, now being celebrated across the island.