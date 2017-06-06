DR. JHANGIANI AT HUGHES MEDICAL CENTRE

Sunil S. Jlumgiani, MD, MBA, FACP, AGAF, is a wel l-qualified and experienced physician nutrition

consultant & gastroenterologist spec ializing in weight management and digestive health disorders. With

board certifications in Nutrition, Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine, he has been in clinical practice

for over two decades providing a full range of weight control, nutrition counseling, digestive health and

endoscopy services on a bed-rock of service excellence, personalized attentive care, high quality and

patient safety.

Dr. Jhangiani holds faculty appointments in the departments of Medicine, Gastroenterology, Clinical

Nutrition and Family and Social Medicine at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in NY and serves on

the medical staff at Montefiore Medical Center, one of the leading health care institutions in the State of

New York, USA.

With the success of his HON (Health on Net) accredited website www.NutritionVista.com for a global

audience which he launched in 2007, and the publication of his well-received text book on “Obesity and

Disease in an Interconnected World”, with Bentham Science in 2015, Dr. Jhangiani now brings his

expertise in Digestive Health, Endoscopy and Weight Management to the wonderful Caribbean Island of

Anguilla at the. state-of-the-art multispecialty surgical and medical facility; Hughes Medical Center,

located in the Lower South Hill area of Anguilla.

With a starting date of Monday July 17, 2017, Dr. Jhangiani will be joining highly accomplished resident

medical staff physicians; Dr. Lowell Hughes and Dr. Rona Hodge and several other visiting faculty in the

areas of Ob-Gyn, Dermatology, Rheumatology, Urology and Endocrinology.

Dr. Jhangiani has authored many scientific papers and book chapters in his area of expertise and has made

presentations at National and International Medical Conferences. He has had numerous interviews on TV,

radio, and the print media and since 2010, Dr. Jhangiani has been voted as one of America’s Top Doctors

by the Consumers Research Council of America.

-Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian Newspaper.)