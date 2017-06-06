CIBC FIRSTCARIBBEAN RECOGNISES CLIENTS AND STAFF ON EMPLOYEE AND CLIENT APPRECIATION DAY

The Valley, Anguilla May 16th, 2017 — Clients and staff of CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank in Anguilla and the region were specially recognised on Monday 15th May.

“The day was specially set aside to recognize and thank our employees and clients for their contribution to the bank as we marked Employee and Client Appreciation Day,” said Ms Marie Rey Country Head Anguilla.

“In the past, they took place on separate days, but this year there’s a compelling reason for having them together. Today marks 150 years of the existence of our parent company, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. So the organization worldwide is marking this special occasion on the same day, in a bid to share this momentous occasion with both our staff and our clients,” said Ms Rey.

“The double celebration has even more meaning to us here in Anguilla as this month we observe the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution,” said Ms Rey.

CIBC has been in the Caribbean since 1920.

The first CIBC branches in the West Indies were established in Bridgetown, Barbados and in Kingston, Jamaica.

Branches were also opened in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Havana, Cuba, the same year.

The company rebranded in 2011 to include the CIBC name.

The rebranding is evidence of the importance of our bank to our parent company,” said Ms Rey. “So our history in our part of the world, while not quite as long as in Canada, is rich and expansive across the region.”

“Going forward we pledge our commitment to continued client service excellence and to providing the type of products and service that fit the lifestyle of our clients,” explained Ms Rey. “In that way, we can recognize the two biggest contributors to our business – our clients, who are the reason we come into work every day, and our employees who serve them,” she said.

“Technology, new products and glitzy packaging aside, without these two elements we wouldn’t have a business. 150 years of helping families, businesses and communities prosper and grow is an incredible milestone. It’s a special day to honour our past, as we look forward to accelerating our future,” stated Ms Rey.

CIBC FirstCaribbean branch building in Anguilla was specially decorated using the Anguilla colours.

-Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)