CHIEF MINISTER BANKS PLEASED WITH 50TH ANNIVERSARY OF REVOLUTION CELEBRATION

Fellow Anguillians!! My People!!All Anguillians; Anguillian residents; Friends of Anguilla; Organizations and Companies must be commended for the manner in which they supported the recent 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution Celebrations. I have been blessed to be the serving Chief Minister during this Jubilee milestone, and along with my colleagues in the Government we are indeed humbled by the overwhelming response from the entire community to all the events that were staged to commemorate this period of our history.

For those of us who were around during the Revolution we are mindful that it is highly unlikely that we will be able to celebrate another 50 years. And so we thank you for making this moment special for us.

To the younger people, and youth within our communities ,we sincerely hope that in some measure we were able to highlight the significance of this period to our national development through the various activities that were staged and which we intend to continue throughout the remainder of the year. We firmly believe that this is an excellent opportunity for reflection on where we came from; where we are; and whether we are on track to realizing the vision for which the heroes and heroines of the Revolution fought.

Let me especially thank the Organizing Committee and its team for the hard work conducted to make all the events brilliantly successful. I consider your tireless efforts to have been the principal reason for the manner in which the celebrations were supported by the entire community.

Once again thanks to all of you for making this Jubilee Year a most memorable one.

God Bless you all and make God continue to Bless Anguilla!

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)