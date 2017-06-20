BUSINESS COLUMN: ACOCI’s 13th Annual General Meeting

ACOCI’s 13th Annual General Meeting

The Anguilla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACOCI) held its 13th Annual General Meeting on June 07th, 2017 at The Aleta Restaurant of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences (Anguilla). The meeting was called to order by Ms. Sandra Lovell, Secretary (ACOCI), and chaired by Mr. Carlton Pickering.

Mr. Keithley F.T.Lake, President of ACOCI, delivered the President’s report. In his address, Mr. Lake noted that, “we as an island are in the midst of our Jubilee Celebrations which necessitate us to take a sober look at where we are, and to lay out our hopes and aspirations for the future.” He further added that the Chamber continues to be optimistic about the economy and the emerging cooperation between the Chamber and the Government. He highlighted the efforts of the new generation of public officers who he described as “proactive” and invested in making “meaningful changes in the way Government regulations and policies affect businesses and thereby the economy.”

He concluded by thanking God Almighty, the Board of Directors for their “continued unselfish devotion”, the Business members for “continuing to stand by the Chambers thus allowing them to remain a viable and relevant organization”, and finally his administrative staff crediting much of the success of the Chambers to their hard work and dedication. He also expressed gratitude to the Management and Staff of the Four Seasons Resort and Residences (Anguilla) for hosting the event and the Ministers of Government for their cooperation and support.

The Auditor’s report was presented by Mr. Claudel Romney and the Treasurer’s report by Mrs. Felicia Hill.

The Guest Speaker for the proceedings was Mr. Calvin Andre Samuel, Director of the Department of Environment (DOE). Mr. Samuel spoke passionately about the Green Economy and sustainability. He summarized the Green Economy as one that reduces environmental risks, develops a transformative economy and results in improved human well-being and social equity. He also indicated his hope that the information imparted would inspire the business community to adapt, rethink or retool their respective operations with the shared purpose of transitioning Anguilla’s economy, green or otherwise.

One of the highlights of the meeting was the 2017 Election of Directors. Along with re-election bids by the current serving board members, there were three new nominations for Directorship. Following the election process, all seven board directors were re-elected. The 2017 Board of Directors comprises Keithley F.T. Lake, Mark Romney, Felicia Hill, Sandra Lovell, Trevor Woodley, Vida Lloyd-Richardson and Desron Bynoe. The election process was overseen by Mr. Claudel Romney to ensure fairness and transparency.

A special presentation on Business Continuity was also presented by another public servant, Ms Susan Hodge, Programme Officer in the Department of Disaster Management. Ms. Hodge urged the business community to remain aware of the hazards and develop a plan for business continuity. She encouraged all present to take advantage of all the resources provided by her Department including downloading the free CAPiT Anguilla Warning System App, available from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

The meeting was well attended by government officials and business members of the Chambers. Following the adjournment of the meeting, members were encouraged to network.