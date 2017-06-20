BARTENDING COMPETITION WINNER ANNOUNCED by Claire Devener

Joann Phillip

Just announced to coincide with the island’s Anniversary festivities, Joann Phillip of Four Seasons garnered the winning 133 points. Her refreshing bright orange gold Passionate, was highlighted by a original, delicate foam of passion fruit juice/orange and almond flavoured liqueurs then topped with edible Flamboyant flowers. In keeping with the number 50, scoring was totaled from 5 sections counting 10 points each…..Taste, Presentation, Name, Creativity, Ease of Preparation. The 3 lady participants swept the judge’s points with Malliouhana’s Catherine Niles’ Anguitura-Tini earning 2nd place, followed by Jessica Hodge of Cap Juluca’s LE AR67. Passionate is now featured on 4Season’s Sunset Bar menu and was introduced to guests at their current weekly Manager’s guest reception.

Judges : Ron Webster, TASTE of the Caribbean 3 time Best Caribbean Bartender, former TASTE Gold Medalist Lavon Richardson and Jacquie Ruan, owner of Ripples Restaurant where the cocktails were presented.

– Contributed