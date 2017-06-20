BARTENDING COMPETITION WINNER ANNOUNCED by Claire Devener

anguillian
By anguillian June 20, 2017 12:17

Related Articles

 

 

IMG_7072

Anguilla Life Magazine, in cooperation with Tropical Distributors and Angostura, invited bartenders to a special Celebratory Rum Cocktail Competition inspired by Anguilla’s 50th Anniversary. Cap Juluca, CuisinArt, 4Seasons, Malliouhana, Zemi Beach House, DaVida and Straw Hat bartenders created colourful concoctions which required using Angostura 7 rum as well as Bitters as partial ingredients.

Joann Phillip

Just announced to coincide with the island’s Anniversary festivities, Joann Phillip of Four Seasons garnered the winning 133 points. Her refreshing bright orange gold Passionate, was highlighted by a original, delicate foam of passion fruit juice/orange and almond flavoured liqueurs then topped with edible Flamboyant flowers. In keeping with the number 50, scoring was totaled from 5 sections counting 10 points each…..Taste, Presentation, Name, Creativity, Ease of Preparation. The 3 lady participants swept the judge’s points with Malliouhana’s Catherine Niles’ Anguitura-Tini earning 2nd place, followed by Jessica Hodge of Cap Juluca’s LE AR67. Passionate is now featured on 4Season’s Sunset Bar menu and was introduced to guests at their current weekly Manager’s guest reception.

Judges : Ron Webster, TASTE of the Caribbean 3 time Best Caribbean Bartender, former TASTE Gold Medalist Lavon Richardson and Jacquie Ruan, owner of Ripples Restaurant where the cocktails were presented.

– Contributed

anguillian
By anguillian June 20, 2017 12:17

Socialize

Facebook

Advertisement

Latest Poll

Do you like the new layout of the Anguillian ?