Ask Your Doctor: MIGRAINE HEADACHES

Almost all of us have experienced a headache, but many headaches do not last long and often not serious. Migraine headaches are very common in many countries including Anguilla. Migraine headaches can be very severe and can be associated with other severe disabling symptoms, some of which can make life very miserable.

What is a migraine headache?

A migraine is usually a moderate or severe headache felt as a throbbing pain on one side of the head. Many people also have symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and increased sensitivity to light or sound. It is a very common health condition, affecting around one in every five women and around one in every 15 men. It usually begins in early adulthood.

Are there different types of migraine headaches?

Yes. There are several types of migraine, including:

• migraine with aura – where there are specific warning signs – just before the migraine begins – such as seeing flashing lights

• migraine without aura – the most common type, where the migraine occurs without the specific warning signs

• migraine aura without headache – also known as silent migraine – where an aura or other migraine symptoms are experienced, but a headache does not develop

Some people have migraines frequently, up to several times a week. Other people only have a migraine occasionally. It is possible for years to pass between migraine attacks.

What causes migraine headaches?

Despite extensive research in many countries, the exact cause of migraines is unknown, but they are thought to be the result of abnormal brain activity temporarily affecting nerve signals, chemicals and blood vessels in the brain.

It is not clear what causes this change in brain activity, but it is possible that your genes make you more likely to experience migraines because of a specific trigger.

What are some migraine triggers?

Many researchers have identified various triggers for migraine headaches.

Possible migraine triggers include hormonal, emotional, physical, dietary, environmental and medicinal factors.

These triggers are very individualistic but it may help to keep a diary to see if you can identify a consistent trigger. It can also sometimes be difficult to tell if something is really a trigger or if what you are experiencing is an early symptom of a migraine attack.

How do you know you are having a migraine headache?

The severity and frequency of migraine headaches might vary from one individual to another. The main symptom of a migraine is usually an intense headache on one side of the head.

The pain is usually a moderate or severe throbbing sensation that gets worse when you move, and prevents you from carrying out normal activities.

In some cases, the pain can occur on both sides of your head and may affect your face or neck.

Some patients might have other symptoms when they are having a migraine attack and these include the following:

• nausea

• vomiting

• increased sensitivity to light and sound – which is why many people with a migraine want to rest in a quiet, dark room

• sweating

• poor concentration

• feeling very hot or very cold

• abdominal (stomach) pain

• diarrhoea

Not everyone with a migraine experiences these additional symptoms and some people may experience them without having a headache.

The symptoms of a migraine usually last between four hours and three days, although you may feel very tired for up to a week afterwards.

Diagnosing migraine

Making a diagnosis of migraine can sometime take a long time – often involving a detailed history and physical examination, and other tests, to rule out other causes of headaches. There is no specific test to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment

At this time, there is no cure for migraine headaches, although several treatments are available to help control symptoms. Your doctor might take a while to work out the best treatment for you. You may need to try different types or combinations of medicines before you find the most effective ones.

If not successful in controlling symptoms, your family doctor may decide to refer you to a neurologist (a specialist in conditions affecting the brain and nervous system) for further assessment and treatment.

Conclusion

Migraine headaches are very common and often underdiagnosed. They often begin in childhood, adolescence or early adulthood. Migraine attacks can cause significant pain for hours to days and can be so severe that the pain is disabling. Various treatments are available to help prevent and relieve symptoms. You should make an appointment to see your doctor if migraine headaches are frequent, over-the-counter treatment is not helping to control your symptoms or if your symptoms are severe and associated with other symptoms. It should be noted that migraine headaches might also occur with other serious medical conditions.

Ask Your Doctor is a health education column and is not a substitute for medical advice from your physician. The reader should consult his or her physician for specific information concerning specific medical conditions. While all reasonable efforts have been made to ensure that all information presented is accurate, as research and development in the medical field are ongoing, it is possible that new findings may supersede some data presented.

Dr Brett Hodge MB BS DGO MRCOG, is an Obstetrician/Gynaecologist and Family Doctor who has over thirty-two years in clinical practice. Dr Hodge has a medical practice in The Johnson Building in The Valley (Tel: 264 4975828).