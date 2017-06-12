Arrested for Possession of Cannabis

The Royal Anguilla Police on Thursday 25th May arrested a 25 year old male of Shoal Bay and a 52 year old male of Little Dix for possession of cannabis. They were later charged and taken before the Magistrate’s Court.

On Friday 26th May, they was granted bail in the sum of EC $25,000.00 with one surety. They are to reappear in Court on Friday 28th July to answer to the charges.

The conditions of the bail are as follows: They are to surrender all travel documents forthwith and not to leave Anguilla by any means without the Court’s permission. They are to report to The Valley Police Station every Wednesday between the hours of 6:00am and 6:00pm commencing on 31st May 2017, be of good behavior and keep the peace.