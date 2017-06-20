ANGUILLA’S STUDENTS BENEFIT FROM ESSILOR OF AMERICA

Recently, some students of Anguilla benefitted from a programme by Essilor of America.

Essilor of America is a charitable organization which goes to different islands of the Caribbean offering free vision services. “The Essilor Vision Foundation is committed to eliminating poor vision, and its lifelong consequences, and to providing underpriviledged people the opportunity to live a better life through better sight.”

During the month of February, Dr. Rogoff, along with his team, performed eye examinations and prescribed glasses where necessary. Some one hundred and sixty (160) persons were examined and sixty (60) persons received glasses.

The students on Anguilla also benefit from a free vision screening programme conducted by Dr. Gordon, of Caribbean Eye Care, who also provides a discount on glasses.

The Department of Education expresses gratitude to Essilor and Caribbean Eye Care for partnering with us in an effort to improve the health and wellbeing of our students.

Special thanks to Essilor of America for including Anguilla on its programme for 2017.

– Contributed