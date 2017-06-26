ANGUILLA SWIM WEEKEND: JUNE 30 –JULY 2

Ms. Janay Reymond

The event will be one of Anguillian Janay Reymond’s annual signature productions featuring beach and resort wear. One of the visiting designers will feature extravagant wear like wedding and other formal attire, taking into account that many persons come to Anguilla to get married. There will be three activities: the first at Modena Villa at The Cove; the second at Royale Caribbean at Little Harbour; and the third at Prickley Pear Cay.

“I decided to have the event because I have done a lot of work outside the Caribbean and it frustrated me that no one knew where Anguilla is,” Ms. Reymond said. “I came back home, did some research and realised that the closest event, such as this, in the Caribbean, is in Miami. The Caribbean has so many talented designers that I decided to create this event for them. In doing this, my island also gets recognition.

“When these designers come and leave they will obviously talk about the Anguillian experience and what coming to Anguilla was like. When I decided to call the event the “Anguilla Swim Weekend”, it was a culmination of a couple things: being a designer; being an Anguillian and everything else in between.”

The designers representing Anguilla will be: Yerdi Fleming, Alexis Ryan, Jaequan Lloyd, aged 10 and Jaequaya Hughes aged 6, (Janay’s nephew and niece respectively who, surprisingly, though very young, are in fact upcoming designers) and Janay Reymond herself.

“The event will portray swim and resort wear,” Reymond explained. “We are playing on the fact that Anguilla is a vacation destination and that we are known for our beaches. We have the best beaches in the world and I want to play on that fact. I want to show the different facets of Anguilla. The first event, a black tie gala (by invitation only), will highlight the villas of Anguilla; the second will highlight talent; and the last, the beaches.”