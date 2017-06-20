Anguilla Set To Play Key Role In The GC2018 Queen’s Baton Relay

In just 14-days on 28 June, 2017, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games™ (GC2018) Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive from St Kitts, the 28th of its 71 Commonwealth destinations. Anguilla will play an important role in the Relay when it welcomes the Baton, providing our local communities the opportunity to Share the Dream of the GC2018.

The Queen’s Baton Relay is the traditional curtain raiser to the Commonwealth Games and has been an integral part of the Games programme since the Cardiff 1958 Commonwealth Games in Wales.

The Relay began at Buckingham Palace on 13 March 2017, when Her Majesty The Queen handed the Baton to the 2 time Olympic champion cyclist, Ann Meares – the first of many thousands of baton bearers who will be a part of the Baton’s journey around the Commonwealth.

Chief Minister, Victor Banks said “we are delighted Anguilla has been granted the honour of hosting the GC2018 Queen’s Baton Relay.”

“Hosting the Queen’s Baton Relay is not only an exciting event for our local community, the Relay is an opportunity to highlight and promote the city through international media interest.”

The Anguilla Commonwealth Games Association President, Kenn Banks said “preparations are almost complete to celebrate the arrival of the GC2018 Queen’s Baton Relay in our community.”

“We look forward to seeing many locals join in the festivities and turn out to cheer on the Relay’s baton bearers.

Information on the route of the Queen’s Baton Relay will be announced in next week’s edition of the newspaper.

– Press Release

14 June 2017

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)