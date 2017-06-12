ADRIAN T. HAZELL PRIMARY SCHOOL SHARES 50!

The staff and pupils of the Adrian T. Hazell Primary School climaxed the month of Anguilla Day activities in the spirit of giving. The celebration was two-fold: the school’s 50th year of existence at its present location and the nation’s 50th anniversary of the Revolution.

Firstly, the school observed ‘School Enhancement Day’. Teachers, students (present and past) and community persons, under the leadership of Teacher Eutonya Browne, brightened the school walls with painting of Messrs. James Ronald Webster (Father of the Nation) and Adrian T. Hazell (first principal), national symbols and anti-bullying messages ( led by the Student Council ).

The school prepared and gave 50 fruit baskets to persons in the community under the theme: ‘At 50, Celebrate 50, Share 50’. Teachers and students went into the communities of North Hill, Sandy Ground, South Hill and Blowing Point and surrounding areas on Friday 26th May, 2017. The recipients welcomed the kind gesture, and teachers and students were equally warmed by the experience. It was our way of saying ‘thank you’ to those persons for their contributions to the school and Anguilla on a whole. Some of the recipients included Mrs. Eudora Hughes, Mrs. Winifred Carty, Mrs. Eileen Fleming, Mr. & Mrs. David Rogers, Mrs. Norma Hughes, Rev. Dr. Wycherly Gumbs, Mrs. Avilene Davis, Mr.James’Freddie’ Hughes, Sir Emile Gumbs, Mr. & Mrs. Elvet Hughes, Mrs. Joan Gumbs, Mr. Percy Romney, Ms. Leone Richardson, Ms. Anne Edwards, Mrs. Louise Franklin, Mrs. Marjorie Gumbs, Mrs. Jane Abbott, Mrs. Rose Proctor, Ms. Agatha Mussington, Ms. Elizabeth Lewis and Mr. & Mrs. Samuel Gumbs, to name a few.

The principal, staff and students salute our unsung heroes/heroines and place on record our profound appreciation for their contributions and partnerships.

