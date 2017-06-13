13 PEOPLE AWARDED ON ANGUILLA DAY 2017

Four heroes and heroines of the Anguilla Revolution were honoured on Tuesday, May 30, while nine person’s ere honoured for them contribution to the island’s Social Development. The awardees were either present in person or were represented by family members.

They all received Medals of Honour and Queen Certificates presented by Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, assisted by Miss Anguilla, Carencia Rouse and Mrs. Gertrude Saunders of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Those awarded for their contribution to the Anguilla Revolution were: Mrs. Romania (Monty) Hodge; Mr. Lemuel Phillips; Mr. Hugh Lake; and Mr. William MacArthur Hodge (posthumously). Those awarded for their contribution to Social Development were: Mrs. Agnes Maynard (posthumously); Mrs. Eudene Romney; Mrs. Blondell Rodgiers; Mrs. Lana Hoyoung; Mr. Joseph Hodge; Mr. Harris Richardson; Mr. Felix Fleming; Mr. Everet Romney; and Mr. Evan Owen.