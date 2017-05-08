Valley Primary School Celebrates 7th Consecutive Sports Day Victory

On Friday, April 28th 2017, the staff, students, parents and well wishes of The Valley Primary School engaged in an all day activity celebrating the 7th consecutive victory of the Inter-Primary Sports Day and recognized a number of athletes for their commendable efforts on that day.

The morning commenced with a special general assembly honouring the athletes. Remarks were made by Principal of the school Mrs. Jasmine Hodge-Thomas; Minister of Education, the honourable Cora Richardson-Hodge; and Special Minister in the Ministry of Home Affairs, the honourable Mrs. Evalie Bradley whose grandson attends the school. Remarks were also made by well known Anguillian athlete, Mr. Trevor ‘Ras Bucket’ Davis, who is an alumnus of the school.

The assembly concluded with an award distribution ceremony recognizing the admirable efforts of student athletes who now hold national records following the sports meet. These athletes were:

• Niakoy Phillip:

U9 Long Jump – 3.49m

U9 Cricket Ball Throw – 38.56m

80m Dash- 12.03 Seconds

• Keante Brooks:

U11 Long Jump – 4.22m

U11 Cricket Ball Throw – 52.20m

U11 100m – 14.16 seconds

U11 400m – 1min 9.10 seconds

• Iyesha Carty:

U13 400m – 1min 6.11 seconds

• Khallan Edmeade:

U11 300ms – 51.67 seconds

• Dennaric Halliday, Jafari Brooks, Cayon Belle, Chezkyon Hughes:

U7 4x75m relay – 55.39 seconds

The morning session continued with a parade around The Valley business community, giving well wishes along a route a chance to celebrate with the athletes and students of the school. Following the parade there was a Fun Day set up on school grounds for all to enjoy. Lunch was provided for ALL students of the school, thanks to kind contributions.

Afternoon entertainment was provided by the reigning Road March Champions – Exodus HD, a community partner and friend of the school.

Through this medium, the sports committee of The Valley Primary School wishes to extend a sincere THANK YOU to all persons who made this celebration possible: To Omega Car Wash, Xtreme Gym and Fitness Center and CLM Trucking for sponsoring our athletes uniforms; DJ Hammer of Klass FM for carrying the Special Assembly and parade live on 92.9fm; Lloyd Gumbs for live streaming the events; Mr Danny Mussington; ‘Pretty’; the Christie and Rivas brothers; Members of Exodus HD.

Parents and other contributors to the special day we say THANK YOU!

– Contributed