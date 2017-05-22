UWI Open Campus Law for HR Practitioners Students Make Public Presentations

Course Participants with Facilitator Mrs Keesha Carty

The face-to-face professional development course addresses issues such as Employer Liability, Vicarious Liability, Occupier’s Liability and the Fair Labour Standards Act. The public session provides an opportunity for the participants to demonstrate their knowledge on various aspects of employment law using case studies/scenarios, while fielding questions from the Facilitator as well as the audience.

Mrs. Lorna Richardson, Ms. Shirlene Connor, Ms. Marva C. Richardson, Mrs. Evelyne Apire-Hodge, Ms. Kristalin Webster, Mrs. Brenda Proctor, Mrs. Maeza Demis-Adams, Ms. Natasha Lugay and Ms. Teresa Hamilton all confidently demonstrated their knowledge using three scenarios in front of an appreciative audience comprising colleagues, family, friends, employers and other members of the public. The participants also took the opportunity to express their appreciation for the course and lauded the passion and commitment and their Lecturer.

Speaking at the end of the presentation, Lecturer Keesha Carty said that she was extremely proud of the students’ performance and encouraged other managers, employers and employees to take advantage of the opportunity being provided by the UWI Open Campus to hone their skills and awareness of the law in relation to their businesses or business relationships.

Manager for the UWI Open Campus BOTs, Dr. Phyllis Fleming-Banks also thanked and congratulated Mrs. Carty and the course participants, noting that Mrs. Carty was one of those excellent facilitators who always exceeds expectations. The local arm of the University is also expressing appreciation to all the businesses/employers who supported their team members and offered special thanks to Anglec for their assistance in hosting the public forum.

Organisations, especially small businesses are encouraged to register for the Summer offer of this or any of the other professional development courses being by the University, by contacting the Anguilla Site Office at telephone 497-8156 or emailing anguilla@open.uwi.edu.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)