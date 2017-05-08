TUG-O-WAR MAJOR HIGHLIGHT OF FUNDAY 2017

On Monday May 1st, in observance of Labour Day, workers from both public and private sectors gathered at the James Ronald Webster Park for the Fun Day celebrations. Eleven teams from different businesses competed in several competitive games especially the Tug-O-War which is always the highlight for sporting events. Anglec was the winner and received a trophy for that particular event.

However, Four Seasons received the winning trophy for Fun Day scoring a total of 122 points, followed by CuisinArt Golf Resort & Spa with 109 points and Government – 96 points.

Cuisinart was the winner for the largest contingent (with a purchase of 433 t-shirts),and also placed 1st in the cheerleading competition.