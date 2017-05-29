The Samsung Galaxy S8 Next Generation Smartphone Now Available to Flow Customers Across the Caribbean

MIAMI, FL, May 17, 2017 – A new galaxy of smartphones has just opened up for Flow customers as the Samsung S8 hits Flow retail stores around the region.

“It’s the smartphone every customer ever wanted,” said James McElvanna – VP Products at Cable and Wireless, operator of Flow.

“The Galaxy S8 is more than just a smart phone; it’s the new wonder next-generation device that totally transforms user experience. It’s great for social media, taking selfies, allowing access to the latest apps, playing games, whatever users desire, and above all it’s perfect for work too. The Samsung Galaxy S8 does it all.” McElvanna also said.

With unmatched features the S8 is water and dust resistant, supports MicroSD cards up to 256 GB, and has an “always-on” display capability that comes with an advanced camera system. The S8 has an innovative “Infinity Display” continuous screen that has no edges, buttons or harsh angles, which makes for a wonderfully ergonomic and visually rich user experience.

McElvanna added that, “Along with its built-in features, the S8 can also be paired with a bunch of additional Samsung devices, such as the Gear 360 camera or the Samsung DeX, which essentially transform your cell phone into a computer. Android lovers will go gaga for the S8.”

The Samsung Galaxy S8 comes in two sizes – the 5.8-inch Galaxy S8 or the 6.2-inch Galaxy S8+ which come in two colours –Orchid Gray and Midnight Black. All versions feature the durable and high-quality Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 on both the front and back which makes for a more durable screen. Along with the new Galaxy S8, Flow offers a range of other Samsung devices too, including the S7, S7 Edge, J7, J2 Prime, the Galaxy A3, A5 and the Samsung J1 Ace.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newpaper.)