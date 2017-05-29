The Anguilla Service Corps (Youth EXPOSURE Clients) successfully completes a 2nd Development Session

The Youth EXPOSURE Clients of the Anguilla Service Corps programme successfully completed their 2nd Development Session at the Teachers’ Resource Centre on Tuesday 16th May, 2017 from 9:00am to 12:00pm.

The personal and professional development sessions of the programme are intended to promote and foster positive behaviour and work ethic among the clients on the programme.

Mr. David Christmas (former FLOW, It Technician Manager and Avian Pilot) facilitated the first session entitled “Managing Uncertainties and Pressure”. The topic progressed into a very informative and interactive session. Mr. Christmas informed the clients that “90% of the time we are the ones who give ourselves the most pressure”. He further stated that “we tend to worry about what could happen even though it is something that has not occurred”. He also encouraged them to look at things from a positive point of view as they present themselves as that is the best antidote for mitigating uncertainties and pressure”. He left the clients with the phrase; “yesterday was history, tomorrow is a mystery but today is a gift from God that is why it is referred to as, “the present”.

The second session was facilitated by Tr. Carrol Shanon (Psychiatric Social Worker) who delivered the topic; Increasing Self-confidence. Information was given on what self-confidence is, tips for building self-confidence and also steps to improve self-confidence. She ended the session with a quote from Arthur Ashe which stated that, “one important key to success is self-confidence. An important key to self-confidence is preparation”.

The Youth Affairs Division of the Department of Youth and Culture extends gratitude to both facilitators and the Management Advisory Board of the Anguilla Service Corps for their assistance in the planning and execution of this personal development Session.

For more information on the Anguilla Service Corps (Youth EXPOSURE Programme), please email Jocelyne Mills at Jocelyne.mills@gov.ai or contact the Department of Youth and Culture at Tel: 498-3792/497-0969.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguilla newspaper.)