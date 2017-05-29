The ALHCS celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution with its first Annual Gala

The Valley, Anguilla, 24 May 2017.

The Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution with its first Annual ALHCS GALA to be held on Friday, 2nd June 2017 at 7.00 pm at Italia Restaurant, Cuisinart Golf Resort and Spa. This Red Carpet event will highlight the contribution of the Past Principals and Acting Principals of the Valley Secondary School and the Albena Lake Hodge Comprehensive School, who will be honoured for their years of service. This formal event will include Buffet Dinner and an Awards ceremony. Entertainment will be provided by Mayoumba Folkloric Theatre, Mussington Brothers, Springer, Boss and the Horse Power Band.

This event is part of a series of fundraising initiatives being conducted by the ALHCS’s Board of Governors to raise funds and promote awareness of the significance of the ALHCS, the island’s sole secondary school. The ALHCS’s Board of Governors would like to thank Cuisinart Golf Resort and Spa for their generous Sponsorship. All proceeds will go towards the purchase of equipment for the ALHCS. Tickets are priced at $50US and are on sale at the Anguilla Drug Store and Tackle Box.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newpaper.)