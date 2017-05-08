THE AABA HONOURS MR EMMANUEL WEBSTER

The Anguilla Amateur Basketball Association (AABA) kicked off its Annual National Senior League Tournament, with the “Emmanuel Webster Exhibition Game”, at the Rodney MacArthur Rey Auditorium on Saturday 29th April.

“Years ago, the AABA was headed by Mr Webster. He was one of those Presidents who lobbied hard to get an indoor stadium, and this here has been one of his dreams, so the best thing we thought we could do is have an Emmanuel Webster Exhibition Game,” said Ms Lisa Rey, President of the AABA at the opening ceremony.

The Association along with some of the former players, who were coached by Webster presented a plaque to him.

“Webster was one of the first basketball coaches for the Anguilla side. He has done well for the sport and always went to look for people to help promote Basketball in Anguilla. We played in the region and even the US…Webster was always there for us. Because of him basketball is what it is here in Anguilla,” said Mr Vincent “Sam” Hodge, one of the former players.

In an emotional response, Webster, told the players: “I want to thank all of you. You all are my children and I’m glad that I know you all. I’m 74 years and I’m on borrowed time, but I’m glad that I was able to send Jason, Randy, Special, Ricky and Collins to College. And I had coaches come to Anguilla, and I know that it can be done because there is a lot of young talent in Anguilla. Do not go on drugs. Do not do that. Look at yourselves – there is a God in heaven and as long you depend on God all things are possible through Christ Jesus. I thank all of you because, without you, we would not have had basketball.”

During the opening ceremony, brief remarks were also made by Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary with responsibility for Sports, who encouraged all the teams to play their best and to always dream big.

Following the ceremony, an Exhibition Game – New vs Old (the old comprising former players who were coached by Mr Webster) – was held and was won by the New 35-31.

In a Knock Out match, among five teams – Raiders, Hoyas, Shottaz, Spartans and Outlaws – the Raiders emerged winners.