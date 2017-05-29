TELL THEM! by Patricia Adams

Tell them

There was an awful drought

That many of our folks don’t know about

Some opted to sail to British Guiana

Fearing they’d die in an awful manner

But whether they lived or whether they died

Our stalwarts stood firm on Anguilla.

Tell our children

That there was a not too long ago time

When our feet were bare

And there were lice in our hair.

Bedbugs attacked like a blood-thirsty gang

And we heard the songs mosquitoes sang;

Scorpions and centipedes stung

And when we touched that thing

It was woodslave dung.

Tell them

There were thorns in our feet

And gaping cavities in our teeth.

In our best Sunday clothes

We trod dusty roads.

We thanked our God for the stars and the moon

And the Holy prophets who informed us of doom.

Tell the children

Our fathers ploughed the seas

And bent their backs in Macoris cane fields

Went to England, Canada, the USA

And for years from their family stayed away.

Tell the grandchildren

We had no phones

In any of our two-roomed wooden homes,

No fridge or fan with electricity

No bright lights with which students could see.

On this parched land, no running water

To meet basic needs of our sons and daughters.

Tell the youth

We were the forgotten

The prodigal child seventy miles o’er the horizon

The bubba-johnnies who obeyed their rules

The people with four one-roomed schools

If they were proud of us, they seldom spoke

And we were always, always the source of their

joke.

Weekly our schooners graced their shores

For food and varied stuff galore;

There our men went to cut sugar cane

After six months, to Anguilla again

Some treasured shillings in the pocket

Of their mouldy, faded, lint-filled jacket.

Tell them

That Anguillians cast a vote

For a Premier who seldom graced our coast.

One seat in a House twelve hours away

So whether PAM or Labour, this I say

An Anguillian would never have earned the fate

To be the leader of that three-island state.

Tell our young men

That Atlin had a dream

Like numerous visionaries before him

To defy their sinful twisted Statehood

That would definitely do us no good.

So, for two feisty years we joined as one

In meetings and meetings and demonstrations.

Young leaders traveled there and everywhere

Hoping someone would listen, lend an ear.

Finally, we deported the St. Kitts police

On thirtieth May. They departed in peace.

Tell the youths

That there was an invasion

From England, the Mother of our nation

We were given our own radio station.

The British soldiers four years abode

Built more and better schools, paved our roads.

Tell them,

We fell down but we got up

And wondered when the wobbling would stop.

Our flag flew high, our flag flew low

But in all its flights, we honoured each hero.

A fifty year old baby is what some may see

But a fifty year old man is as gray as can be.

Tell them we’re wiser; tell them we’ve been tried

Tell them we’re still together fighting side by

side.

Difference of opinion will plague any shore

But love for Anguilla in our hearts will endure.

Many are wondering just where we may be

They haven’t been back in decades you see!

But our Government lives here,

There’s a flood of light

And everywhere there’s a phone in sight.

Tell the children,

They need to know

That though Anguilla’s small

God has blessed us so!

It’s now half a century, for a nation that’s young

But God still helps his people to stay strong.

We did stand up for Anguilla

The strife was two years long

There was a noise of battle

But now a victor’s song.

We must humble ourselves. Ah yes! We must pray

And from our wicked ways we must turn away.

Then God will hear from Heaven, He will heal our

land

Our land Anguilla, with its salt-white sand.

Tell our children

And our children’s children

They need to know the history

Of this flat island that we all love so.

2016//2017