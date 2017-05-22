TEACHERS’ WRITING WORKSHOP HELD AT ANGUILLA COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Literacy Coordinators from the Primary Schools, and other teachers involved in Language Arts, attended a writing workshop at the Anguilla Community College (ACC) on May 16th and 17th, 2017. The workshop was held as part of the activities for the 2017 Anguilla Lit Fest and was organised in collaboration with the Education Department. The idea behind this initiative was to work with teachers who teach literacy or language arts, and who through the practice of writing themselves will improve their pedagogical skills.

The writing workshop was facilitated by Mr Colin Channer. Mr. Channer, who is on island for the Lit Fest (May 18-21), is the co-founder of the Calabash Literary Festival in Jamaica and also the editor of the fiction anthologies Iron Balloons (2006) and Kingston Noir (2012), and the coeditor of the poetry anthology So Much Things to Say (2010). Mr Channer is a published author and his work includes Waiting in Vain, Satisfy My Soul, Providential (Poetry) among others. He is currently Assistant Professor of Literary Arts at Brown.

The Anguilla Community College was pleased to come on board as a sponsor for the venue of this event. The College welcomes every opportunity to respond to the needs of the community.