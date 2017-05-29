Teachers Appreciation Service At Life Impact Centre

On Sunday May 21st, 2017, Apostle and Mrs. Lucien MacDonna along with members of the Life Impact Centre in West End, hosted an Appreciation Service for Teachers belonging to all the Educational Institutions in Anguilla.

In attendance at this Special Service were the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary and District Representative for West End, Mr. Cardigan Connor who presented special remarks to the Teachers and members of the congregation. In Mr. Connor’s remark he applauded the Teachers for a job well done in touching he lives of so many children. Mr. Connor also made mention of his previous profession as a Coach, where he also impacted the lives of a lot of Males who are now well known in their cricket career. On behalf of the teachers, the President of the Anguilla Teacher’s Union, Ms. Michelle Queeley presented brief remarks and her gratitude to Apostle MacDonna and his members for inviting them to such a special service. Ms. Queeley was also recognised at the service as she has been selected and awarded an Associated Commonwealth Universities (ASU) partial bursary to attend the Bath Spa University in the UK in August 2017.

Apostle MacDonna delivered a very timely sermon to the teachers, encouraging to never give up on the students. He further went on to state that a lot of the behavioural patterns that are seen in students are stemmed from the home and made reference to various scripture in the Bible , especially in the Book of 2 Kings.

Apostle MacDonna would like to thank the Hon. Parliamentary Secretary Mr. Cardigan Connor, and all the other teachers who attended the special service. Sunday sessions are held at the Life Impact Centre from 9:00am weekly.

If you are interested in visiting Life impact Centre, you are always welcomed to worship on Sundays at 9:00 am. Please contact Apostle MacDonna at (264)-772-6732. The Life Impact Centre radio show “Rise and Shine”, can also be heard daily from Monday-Friday on 106.7 FM from 5:30am – 6:30am.

-Contributed