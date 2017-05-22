SOCIAL SECURITY BOARD AND GOVERNMENT/ANGUILLA AIR AND SEAPORT AUTHORITY (AASPA) SIGN NEW FIRE TRUCK LEASE PURCHASE AGREEMENT

The Valley, Anguilla – Friday, 21st April 2017 – The long awaited signing of the new fire truck Lease Agreement between the two parties, the Anguilla Social Security Board and the Government/Anguilla Air and Sea Port Authority (AASPA) took place at the Social Security Office. In attendance and party to the signing of the Lease Agreement were: Hon. Minister of MICUHFA, Mr. Curtis Richardson, and his Permanent Secretary, Mr. Karim Hodge on behalf of the Government; Mr. Marcel Fahie, Chairman of AASPA, Director and Deputy Director, Mr. Timothy Hodge and Ms. Maglan Lewis respectively, on behalf of the Social Security Board; along with personnel of the Anguilla Fire and Rescue Service, Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, Ministry of MICUHFA and the Social Security Office, as observers.

Over the years, the Anguilla Social Security Board has been a long time contributor to Anguilla’s national development in so many ways. In 2017 – its 35th Anniversary year – the Board continues to respond to the socio-economic needs of Anguilla. Earlier this year, the Social Security Board responded to a proposal from AASPA to assist in obtaining a newly refurbished fire truck for the airport. The Board recognized the need for an additional fire truck to further enhance the operations of the Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport, to facilitate category 7 on demand in the landing of 737s corporate or private jets, and acquired the newly refurbished fire truck from Canada. The fire truck which arrived on island some two months ago is now functional following the signing of the Lease Purchase Agreement. An official handing over ceremony will be held shortly.

– Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)