POLICE FORGING GOOD RELATIONSHIPS WITH PRIVATE SECTOR

Commissioner of the Royal Anguilla Police Force, Mr. Paul Morrison, says his law enforcement department intends to forge good relations with the private sector. He made the statement during the presentation of a colour printer to the Force by Delta Petroleum Ltd.

Mr. Morrison said those relationships were assisting the Community Relations Department of the Police Force in its efforts to educate children and other young people about drugs and alcohol and to prevent them from drifting into crime. “We had a lot of support this year from a number of partners, and these things go a long way in improving our relations with the private sector,” he remarked.

Mrs. Mavis John, Manager of Delta Petroleum Ltd., said the company was committed to community enhancement and youth development. “When we were approached by the D.A.R.E. Unit, about the need for a printer, we were happy to assist it in that regard,” she commented. “We believe we need to take care of our youth now and to make them aware of the danger of drugs. We are hoping that the work of the D.A.R.E. Unit can be extended beyond form 2 of the Albena Lake-Hodge Comprehensive School to the upper forms as well – where our problems also lie.”

Mrs. John was presented with a token of appreciation by Officer Kerry Sylvester on behalf of the Police Community Relations Department. He joined Police Officer, Shawn Lake, of the D.A.R.E. Unit, Commissioner Morrison, and all other ranks of the Force, in thanking Delta Petroleum for its kind assistance.