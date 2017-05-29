NORTH HILL RESIDENT GUNNED DOWN IN STONEY GROUND

The relatively long and welcomed lull in violent crime in Anguilla was shattered on Monday, May 22, when 24-year-old Anderson Carty-Gumbs, of North Hill, was shot to death around 10.30 a.m. in the Stoney Ground area. It was the first murder in Anguilla for 2017.

As the news spread across the island, a large number of persons gathered at the scene, stunned by the incident – the first of its kind in the Stoney Ground in recent times. The senseless shooting, condemned by all persons, came as the island and its people gear up for the celebration of Anguilla Day – the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution.

A release from the Police read in part: “At about 10.45 a.m. officers of the Royal Anguilla Police Force responded to a report of shots being fired in Stoney Ground. On arrival at the scene, in the area of Yellow Banana, the lifeless body of Carty [Gumbs] was discovered with several gunshot wounds. Carty [Gumbs] was attended to by Emergency Medical Technicians and a Medical Doctor who later pronounced him dead.

“As the Police continue investigation into this mater, they are asking members of the public who may have been in Stoney Ground, in the area of Yellow Banana, and may have witnessed this shooting incident, or have any information regarding this shooting, to contact The Valley Police Station with such information. The telephone number is 497-2333 and [informants should] ask for the Criminal Investigation Department or to speak to any Police Officer of their choice.”

The release further stated that “additional information can be sent via the RAPE Tips Website by logging on to www.gov.ai/911 or email AXA911 @yahoo.com which are both secure websites.”

The release added that “the Commissioner of Police and members of the Royal Anguilla Police Force would like to extend sympathy to the aggrieved family and friends of the deceased.

A Family Liason Officer has been appointed to the family.”