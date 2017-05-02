NEW LOOK TO BACKSTREET SOUTH HILL

Backstreet, South Hill, is being enhanced with a new look constructed and styled with a rock design. This initiative was that of two young men, Mr Laurece King and Mr Dave “Stump” Carty, who came up with the idea to improve the area for tourists and locals.

“It is needed, because we have tourists passing through on their bikes, four wheelers – so it’s a good attraction for tourists and our people,” King told The Anguillian.

King, who is a local pottery maker and exterior designer, said they started a few days with no funding.” We just needed to have some faith and as people passed they funded us. It was a community effort.”

Both King and Stump intend to plant flowers to beautify the area.

  • Caroline Gumbs

    Great local initiative and great idea. May this spread throughout the island…. Perhaps merchants could “adopt” various sections along the streets and contribute materials and trucking assistance?

