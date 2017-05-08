NEW GOVERNOR OF ANGUILLA ANNOUNCED

The FCO has announced that Mr. Tim Foy will succeed Her Excellency Ms Christina Scott as Anguilla’s Governor in August this year.

A career civil servant, Tim comes to Anguilla from the Home Office. There he worked primarily on counter terrorism issues, but for two years was the lead official in the private office of the then Home Secretary, Theresa May MP. Prior to his current role, Tim spent several years in the Cabinet Office National Security Secretariat after over twenty years with the UK Department for International Development (DFID), living and working in numerous countries around the world.

Tim will be accompanied in Anguilla by his wife of 28 years – Dr Dina Foy – a medical doctor. They met in 1987 while working in a refugees camp in Sudan and have two children, Dan (24) a civil servant and Joe (19) a university student, who will be spending some time in Anguilla during holiday periods.

Tim is a keen sportsman with a deep love of cricket, and is an ardent follower of St. Helens Rugby League team in the North West of England, the town in which he was born and grew up. Dina, was born and spent her early years in Aden (in what is now Yemen) and grew up in London. She attended St Bartholomew’s medical school in London and has practised medicine wherever the couple have lived. Currently she is family doctor in Eastleigh, close to their home in Winchester.

On his appointment Tim said:

“It is a very great honour and privilege to be appointed as Governor. I am looking forward to working with the people of Anguilla and their elected representatives over the coming years. We are both looking forward to meeting and getting to know Anguilla and its people.”

