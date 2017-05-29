NEW DRUM RELEASE OF “WE ARE OUT TO BUILD A NEW ANGUILLA”

A newly-formed drum group, with membership from the local Rastafarian community, has just released a stirring CD featuring the island’s revolutionary and patriotic song We Are Out To Build A New Anguilla.

Called Roots Binghi, a reference to the well-known musical personality, Nyabinghi, the eight-member group sprang into existence last year. That was when the drummers performed at the funerals of Ras B and Iwandai Gumbs and later at the State Funeral of Anguilla’s Revolutionary Leader and Father of the Nation, James Ronald Webster.

The group’s lead producer, Islie Dabasha, says the highly-motivated drummers are excited about their musical work and will be giving public performances occasionally. He explained that both the rhythm and message of the song were of particular interest to the brethren because of the spiritual flavour akin in a way to the Rastafarian religious culture. The CD was released by the group on Thursday, May 25, on the island’s radio stations.

The recording was done at Farm Recording Studio on the Long Path Road, Anguilla. It featured the vocals of Gina Brooks and Dawn Richardson. The mixing was done in Florida, with Karl Pitterson as the producer there.

The drumming treat has come at a time when the island is celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution and there is much pomp and ceremony for the occasion.