NCBA presents 50 tickets to “Pepper in dey Soup” to the Education Department

As part of its activities in commemoration of the 50th anniversary of the Anguilla Revolution, NCBA on Tuesday May 16th, 2017 was proud to present to the Education Department 50 tickets for the play “Pepper in dey Soup” a re-enactment of the 1967 Revolution. The tickets will be provided to 50 students of the various Grade 6 classes of the primary schools who will all attend the play on Saturday May 19th at a special matinee for children. At the presentation Mr. Bird, CEO of NCBA, highlighted that “this initiative is an excellent avenue for our youths to learn more about the events of that time and the reason why Anguillians are so proud to celebrate Anguilla Day. The Revolution played a significant role in Anguilla’s history and as such we are very proud to assist the children in this way”.

Mrs. Susan Smith, Education Officer, Primary Pre-Primary, attended on behalf of the Education Department and was extremely pleased that NCBA has taken the initiative to include the children by enabling them to be a part of the celebrations. In addition to Mrs. Smith, in attendance at the presentation were Grade 6 students Thomas George of The Valley Primary School and Defari Francis of the Orealia Kelly Primary School. These two students will, among others, be the recipients of the tickets. Defari thanked the bank with the following remarks: “On behalf of the Department of Education, and the Grade Six students in particular, I would like to thank NCBA for their kindness in presenting us these tickets. When we attend this play we will learn in a different way about things that happened in our history. To the management and staff at NCBA thanks again and we wish the bank every success”.

All Anguillians are encouraged to go out in large numbers to see the play and get a first-hand view of the events that enabled us to proudly celebrate this momentous occasion.