National Culinary Team annual Mothers Day Brunch at Blue Restaurant at CapJuluca, on Beautiful Maundy’s Bay.

Team Manager: Dean Samuel CapJuluca

Sr. Chefs : Kelston Connor. (Sweets) Ani Villas Sr. Chef : Jamal Mc. Bean. Dolce Vita Restaurant

Pastry Chef: Leonicia Rey Richardson (Pounks) CuisinArt

Jr. Chef : Dyesha Hodge. ALHCS

Bartender: Jamal Hodge CuisinArt

Jr. Chef Tutor/Mentor: Darren Connor. Four Seasons

PRO: Lester Gumbs. The Reef Restaurant

Please join the new Anguilla National Culinary Team (ANCT) 2017/2018, as they host their annual Mother’s Day Brunch at Blue Restaurant at Cap Juluca Hotel, and endeavour to raise funds to attend the Taste of the Caribbean in Miami.

The Mothers’ Day event will take on the same format as it has in the past, and tickets are now available for sale from the Anguilla Hotel and Tourism Association office, and can also be purchased at the door on Mothers’ Day, as well as from some of the team members. We are kindly encouraging persons to purchase their tickets before hand, so that we may have a better idea of numbers so that the team can prepare accordingly.

There will be two seatings at 11:00am and the 1:00pm. Tickets are inclusive of tax and services of US $45:00 per person. Children under the age of 12 years pay US $ 25:00 inclusive.

For ticket purchase, please call us on 476-2944, or purchase tickets at Anacaona Boutique Hotel. You can also contact members of the Anguilla National Culinary Team for ticket purchase or information.

Guest will have the opportunity to meet the new team at our Mothers Day Brunch, and we are especially excited about the composition of the new team. Our chefs span Villas, ALHCS, Hotel chefs, and Restaurant Chefs. This approach has been undertaken in effort to present the opportunity to a wider range of our young culinary talents, as well as to incorporate the critical element of the mentoring of our young upcoming chefs.

The team will not compete in the actual competition this year, as they will focus on the disciplines and guidelines of the competition. The team however will represent Anguilla, and take part in the popular Taste of the Islands event, which is expected to draw approximately five thousands foodies, on June the 4th.

The team will travel to Miami on June the 2nd, accompanied by their team leader Mr. Dean Samuel, alongside spokesperson Mr. Lester Gumbs, and Mr. Darren Connor.

The chefs will commence their practice for competition in 2018, alongside more experienced and noted chefs starting in November of this year.

We take this opportunity to say a special thank you to the Anguilla Tourist Board for their ongoing sponsorship and support, as well as our members that have contributed and supported. A Special thank you to CapJuluca, for so eagerly wishing to support the team.

The young chefs look forward to hosting you at Blue Restaurant on May 14th, and we thank you for continued support of the ANCT.

– Press Release