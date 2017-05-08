LOCAL CHICAGO COUPLE EXPERIENCES DREAM VACATION IN ANGUILLA THANKS TO STEVE HARVEY SHOW Anguilla Featured as Dream Destination After Steve Harvey’s Successful 60th Birthday Visit

The Valley, Anguilla, May 2, 2017……Local Chicago couple, Diane and Timothy Novotny, won a dream trip to Anguilla from the Steve Harvey show earlier this year and vacation in Anguilla April 28th – May 1st to live the dream. The couple won a 3-night, 4-day stay at the Frangipani Beach Resort, a family owned and operated boutique resort, located on the soft white sands of Meads Bay, the ultimate backdrop for an exquisite getaway. The Novotny’s experienced first-hand the unrivaled, intimate experience of Anguilla and the resort, enjoying the luxury and amenities that visitors have come to equate with the island. The couple was incredibly happy with their trip, sharing that their time on the island was, “Paradise. Heaven on Earth. Absolutely lovely.”

The Anguilla Tourist Board partnered with the Steve Harvey show to provide this wonderful dream vacation for the couple after Steve Harvey personally experienced the magic of Anguilla for his 60th birthday in January. The world-renowned comedian, television host, producer, radio personality and actor visited Anguilla with his extended family, with the group posting various photos to document their visit, activities and appreciation of the island during their stay.

Once Steve Harvey fell in love with Anguilla, he wanted to share the beauty, culture, gastronomy and serenity that the destination offers with a deserving couple. The episode featuring Anguilla and the Novotny’s as the winners aired on Friday, March 17th. Diane and Timothy’s prize trip was timed to coincide with Timothy’s 50th birthday celebration.

The Steve Harvey show is currently in its 6th season, and just won Steve Harvey another daytime Emmy for best Informative Talk Show Host during Sunday’s broadcast of the Daytime Emmys. Overall, the long-running program has won 7 awards and with an additional 7 nominations. The program airs daily on NBC affiliate stations across the country.

– Press Release