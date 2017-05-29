LIT FEST 2017: THREE DAYS OF PUBLICITY FOR ANGUILLA

The just-ended Sixth Annual Literary Festival, dubbed “Anguilla Lit Fest 2017”, had a number of positive outcomes for the island and its people. The three-day event, commencing May 16, attracted various regional and international authors among who were some Anguillian nationals as well.

Anguilla’s Chief Minister, Mr. Victor Banks, writing in the souvenir booklet, stated in part: “It is an event that has captured the interest and imagination of a wide cross-section of literary personalities, both amateur and professional, who return time and time again to be stimulated by the various interactive activities as well as savour the delights for which our island is renowned.

“As Chief Minister and Minister of Tourism, I consider this event to be one that provides the best opportunity for Anguilla to share its rich culture and heritage; showcase the tremendous talents of our people; and benefit from the vast experience of celebrated and creative literary luminaries from all over the world. Indeed this is a one-of a-kind literary festival especially created to allow attendees and participants to enjoy several days of total immersion into our unique experience.

“A very special aspect of this year’s festival is that it occurs during the 50th Anniversary Celebrations of the Anguilla Revolution. It is therefore being staged against a backdrop of Anguilla’s struggle for self-determination that will inevitably provide an excellent source of inspiration for literary expression and reflection. Indeed this milestone will have special significance to Anguillian participants and audiences and as a consequence I must advise you that the pride and patriotism in the atmosphere will be infectious.”

The Chief Minister had the pleasure to present a plaque, made from Anguilla native stone, to one of the visiting authors, IIyasah Shabazz, daughter of the late American civil rights activist, Malcom X. Shabazz, who spoke about the legacy of her father, is an educator, activist, international delegate, motivational speaker, author of three-award winning publications and an adjunct professor.

Meanwhile, Mr. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary, Tourism, Culture, Youth and Sports, commented: “This festival is of particular interest to the Department of Culture, for which I hold responsibility, because of the value it brings to the preservation and development of the island’s literary heritage.”

Mr. Connor continued: “The Anguilla Literary Foundation, under whose remit the festival falls, has ensured that the amount of programming targeted at the youth of Anguilla is exponentially increasing over the years; and with the inclusion of the calypso-writing workshops this year, another cultural component has been addressed. The Government of Anguilla is committed to being part of this event that appeals not only to our residents, but also to visitors in search of authentic experiences.”

Of the 21 authors mentioned in the booklet, four were Anguillians: Lennox Vanterpool; Orealia Kelly, Timothy Hodge and Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs. They, along with author Don Walicek, an Associate Professor of English Linguistics at the University of Puerto Rico, and Anguilla’s Attorney General, John McKendrick, also an author, were panellists on the Anguilla Revolution during Lit Fest. Two other Anguillians, also mentioned in the booklet, were Verna Bryan and Winston Harrigan, known for their contributions to the Anguilla Revolution.

The Anguilla Literary Foundation comprises the following persons: Jansie Webster, Candis Niles, Carla Harris, Ronya Foy-Connor, Anthea Roach, Sherrille Hughes, Stephanie Oliver, Trudy Nixon, Reginald Oliver, Carolle Devonish, Jaia Semeria-Esposito, Collette Chin and Kay Ferguson.