JAMES “FREDDIE” HUGHES PUBLISHES AUTOBIOGRAPHY “A Testimony to the solidarity of family and an unflinching faith in God”

Well known Anguillian businessman and culture bearer, Mr. James “Freddie” Hughes, has published his autobiography described, in part, as “A legacy of struggle and survival often against what appeared to be insurmountable odds.”

The book written by the Rev. Dr. Wycherley Gumbs, Superintendent Minister of the Methodist Church, was launched on Friday May 14th, 2017 at the Paradise Cove Resort and attended by a wide cross section of the general public including family and friends.

Former Chief Minister and the youngest brother of Freddie, Mr. Hubert Hughes, in remarks, paid tribute to his eldest sibling by tracing his early affiliations with the sea from an early age. He noted that “Freddie” was quite versatile and demonstrated outstanding ability as a sailor, navigator, carpenter and a merchant businessman. He supplied merchants in all the islands – from Dominica north to Anguilla inclusive of Antigua, Montserrat, St. Kitts, Nevis, St. Eustatius, St. Barths, and St. Maarten/Saint Martin. “Freddie was known in every island,” he added.

Mr. Hughes also noted that the book outlined “Freddie’s” life from his teenage years of scarcity, the turbulent and uncertain years of the Second World War, and the hazards of sailing throughout the islands and parts of Central and South America.

Principal Assistant Secretary, Kenneth Hodge, in his remarks said it was a book which education officials should ensure was made available to students at both the primary and secondary schools. ‘The history in this book is phenomenal,” he added. Hodge commended “Freddie” for the his foresight in deciding to capture his life experiences through the autobiography, and Rev. Wycherley Gumbs for his skill in compiling the compelling narrative.

Remarks at the function also came from the Rev. Candis Niles speaking on behalf of the Anguilla Literary Foundation. She noted that the organization, though recently formed, had dedicated itself to its mission of the preservation and development of the literary arts in Anguilla. “The production of a book of this nature is exactly what we at the Anguilla Literary Foundation hope to see more of.

As a people, we will benefit from what will be shared in the pages of this book. It will enhance our knowledge and understanding of what was happening in Anguilla during those years and ensure that it is not lost. We know that the culture of a people is captured and passed on from generation to generation in the stories that are told,” she continued.

Rev. Gumbs said writing “Freddie’s” life story had been one of deep satisfaction. The Methodist Minister thanked “Freddie” for entrusting him with this most sacred and important task which he considered a privilege. He continued, “It is heightened by the fact that there are not too many men or women in their ninetieth year who are healthy, in touch with their faculties and able to chronicle events.”

“In writing “Freddie’s” story, I have been enriched and challenged – and where necessary, it has enabled me to fill in the gaps of the stories told to me by my maternal grandfather, George Carty, and my father, Arnold Gumbs, about a most important period in the history of Anguilla,” Rev. Gumbs added.

The book launch also featured several selections by the popular Mayoumba Strings as well as remarks from Mr. Haydn Hughes, a nephew. Chairman for the evening was Mr. Andrew Niles. Copies of the book are available at a cost of US$20.00 from the Methodist Church Office as well as well as a number of local outlets.

