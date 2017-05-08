To heighten Afterschool Professionals Week, members of the public were invited to the Hope Centre, open house, on Thursday 27th April 2017.

The Hope Centre is a community-based organization formed by the residents of the East End community to develop and enrich the community, and its young persons, through mentorship, education, the arts, sports and spiritualism.

The Centre has a number of programmes, for primary school students, in English, reading and homework assistance. Also, secondary school students and adults can benefit from assitance in mathematics, business subjects (EDPM, POB, OA), English (1st Form), Conversational Spanish and cooking skills.

Persons interested in volunteering or joining the Centre can email: hopeforanguilla@gmail.com or tel:264- 497-0991/582-2773