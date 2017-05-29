Fourteen Persons trained in Supervisory Management at Anguilla Community College

The Anguilla Community College held its Certificate Presentation Ceremony for Supervisory Management offered through the Adult and Continuing Education Division on the evening of 16th May 2017. The course commenced on 26th January 2017 and concluded with the final exam on 27th April 2017. There were fourteen (14) participants from various business entities including security, hospitality, insurance, the electricity company and the air and seaport authority.

The class was designed to assist supervisors and aspiring supervisors to be equipped with the necessary skills to effectively and efficiently lead their teams to be productive and accomplish their goals. Students were engaged in applying winning strategies, to real life situations that supervisors encounter at the workplace, by participating in several role plays and case studies.

Sharon Richardson, Director of Hospitality Studies and lecturer of the course, was very pleased with the learners’ participation as the animated interactions indeed made the class more stimulating and fun. Ms. Richardson commended them all on having successfully completed the class and hopes that they will employ the strategies at their places of employment. The participants also gave rave reviews of the class. When asked what they consider most useful their responses included gaining more confidence, learning how to deal with difficult situations and overcoming challenges.

The Anguilla Community College is committed to facilitating and providing opportunities for training and development. During summer semester 2017, the College will be offering short courses in Governance, Counterfeit Certificate Detection, Human Resources, Oral Communication, Internet Marketing, Easy Entertaining, Supply Chain Management and Entrepreneurship and Business Practice. Please stop by the College in George Hill, visit the website at www.acc.edu.ai or contact us at 498-8395/497-2538 to find out more about how you can expand your possibilities.