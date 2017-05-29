DIGICEL’S BUMPER STICKER CAMPAIGN REWARDS CUSTOMERS WITH PRIZES AND SURPRISES! All in Support of the Anguilla HOPE Center

May 23rd 2017, Anguilla- Having confirmed assistance to the Anguilla HOPE center, Digicel continues to focus on supporting to improve the lives of the students and the centers general maintenance needs.

Digicel’s bumper sticker campaign has only been live for the entire month of May and has seen numerous customers activating both the beneficial My Digicel App and the bumper sticker.

The ‘Bumper Sticker’ campaign has been active for the month of May and has driven the awareness of the Anguilla HOPE Centre and the My Digicel App via Digicel’s social media pages, customers have received EC $50 credit towards their prepaid handset or EC$50 OFF their phone bills! Digicel encourages all customers to take advantage of the FREE bumper stickers to join and support the campaign. These stickers can be redeemed at any of Digicel’s retail stores.

All customers who activate have a chance to win various prizes like CASH, FREE credit and a grand prize of a Samsung handset once their bumper is spotted throughout the duration of the campaign.

Customers who are willing to contribute to the HOPE Centre should also text the word ‘DONATE’ to 2768 where all proceeds will be matched and shared directly to the Anguilla Hope Centre.

-Press Release

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)