DIGICEL MAKES MOM’S DAY WITH EXTRAORDINARY SUPRISES FOR MOTHERS DAY!

Tuesday May 16, 2016, Anguilla – In recognition of Mother’s Day, telecommunications leader, Digicel, visited extraordinary moms, to celebrate Mother’s Day by giving customers who are a part the Digicel family a surprise visit and Mother’s Day gift!

The initiative was conducted by Direct Sales Executive Nadica Richardson and Marketing Executive Roxanne Webster on Sunday May 12th 2017. The moms were surprised to see the Digicel representatives at their homes and to their amazement the team also came bearing Mother’s Day gifts!

Ms. Sherry Hodge, of Tackling was the first mom who was surprised by the Digicel team on Mother’s Day. “Oh my, thank you!” Ms. Hodge exclaimed upon receipt of her NEW Foot Spa gift from Digicel.

The Digicel team’s next visit was in North Side to visit the second customer Ms. Erdelle Flemming. “Happy Mother’s Day from Digicel Erdelle!” The team said. Ms. Flemming was thrilled to have opened her door for such a pleasant surprise. Her NEW Foot spa could not have come at a better time, she said.

Digicel’s final surprise was done in The Farrington where the third mom who recently connected all 3 connections of broadband, GSM and Cable TV resided. Ms. Aldoceen Proctor was well on her way to start her Mother’s Day but luckily Digicel got there just in time to surprise her before she left her home.

Upon arrival of the Digicel branded bus, Ms. Proctor asked “Did I win the bumper sticker promotion?” The team shared a moment of laughter and advised Ms. Proctor that she was being gifted today for being an extraordinary mom and for her recent connections with Digicel. She was excited and shared the moment with her friends and family who witnessed her receiving her prize of a large Mother’s Day Basket.

Marketing Executive, Roxanne Webster said, ‘Digicel intended to make mom’s day and did just that by providing these valuable rewards to recent customers who joined the network. We are always proud to make our customers feel Extraordinary and happy to provide them with surprises that are worthwhile. At Digicel we continue to create magical moments and we encourage many more persons to be a part of the best value network where your money goes further and the Experience if definitely Extraordinary”.

(Published without editing by The Anguillian newspaper.)