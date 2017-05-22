CXC E-TESTING IN ANGUILLA

Anguillian students during exam

The CXC e-testing for the CAPE and CSEC examinations began in Anguilla and the other islands on Monday, May 8.

The Examiner, a publication of the Caribbean Examination Council, has provided some explanatory information on e-testing. It states that the e-testing platform is so designed that unless a safe browser is installed, the candidates cannot attempt the examinations.

The publication continues: “E-testing will be administered using a specially-designed platform which can only be launched if minimum hardware and software requirements, as specified by CXC, are met. All participating countries, schools and examination centres were therefore provided with a list of these minimum requirements as well as recommended and other requirements that will be supported by the system.

“The safe browser is a web-based browser/software which would be downloaded onto each computer before the candidate can pursue the examination. Candidates would be unable to switch from the examination [assuming that the programme/exam would still be running] to another programme to search for information to assist their responses to questions while the exam is in progress. The safe browser will be provided by CXC through the local Registrar in each territory.”

So far, there have been no reports about any difficulty in administering the computer-based CXC examinations to the regional students.